Traffic Lab

press release: Struggling with the cycle of non-hazardous traffic citations and driver's license suspensions or revocations? We can help!

What:

Learn how to reinstate your license

Learn about traffic laws and safety

Set up an appointment to manage fines

Explore driver education opportunities

Meet and visit with facilitators

Wednesday, October 27, 1:00 to 3:30 PM, Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park Street. There is no cost to attend. Space is limited, so we encourage to sign up right away.

COVID-19 NOTE: The Urban League takes your health and the health of others in our building seriously. To help ensure public health and comply with local mandates, a mask must be worn when entering the Urban League facility and your temperature will be taken. The Urban League is also cleaning our facility frequently, and taking other precautions to help slow the spread of the virus.

This workshop is a collaboration among Urban League of Greater Madison, Madison Police Dept., Office of the City Attorney, Operation Fresh Start, LIFT Wisconsin.