press release: ALL is proud to present Tragedy: A Tragedy, Will Eno’s disturbing and inspiring depiction of the human condition. Presented in the form of a local television newscast, the one-act play uses details of everyday life to unsettle us, then reassure us of humanity’s resilience.

Directed by Suzan Kurry, the all-star cast features Autumn Shiley, Carl Cawthorne, Edric Johnson, Patrick O’Hara, Martha E. White, and Sean Langenecker.

Admission for this event is free. Donations for the performers are suggested.

The reading begins at 2 pm (doors open at 1:30). Seating for this single performance is limited. Indicate your intention to attend on Facebook or via EnoTragedyJan28@gmail.com

Brooklyn playwright Will Eno was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, won the 2012 Horton Foote Award, and was a co-recipient of the 2012 PEN award for an American Playwright in Mid-Career.