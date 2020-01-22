press release: Movin’ Shoes Running Store Presents THE TRAIL RUNNING FILM FESTIVAL THE FIRST NORTH AMERICAN TOURING TRAIL-RUNNING FILM FESTIVAL https://trailfilmfest.com Tickets: $15.00 Advance/$20.00 Day Of Show

From world-class filmmakers to the best works made by weekend warriors, The Trail Running Film Festival takes the audience on a virtual run through forests, up mountains, beyond emotional obstacles, and across the finish line. The two hours of films are shown at your local Barrymore Theatre, serving beer with comfortable seats, a large screen, and ideal the atmosphere for our community’s trail runners. We see this night as a fun way to come together with your running buddies and new friends to celebrate the sport and our community.

The event begins at 5:30 pm but the films don't actually start until 6:30pm. We encourage folks to arrive before the films start to socialize with your friends, meet new friends, get to know our sponsors and demo new products, buy your drinks and snacks/food and pick out your seats. Maybe even buy a Trail Running Film Fest t-shirt!