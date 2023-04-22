Trails Day at Fitchburg Recreation Station

media release: Take a pit stop on Celebrate Trails Day 2023 at the Velo UnderRound, the confluence of the Badger State and Capital City State Trails and the Southwest, Cannonball, and Military Ridge Paths!

Your hosts are Bike Fitchburg and the Rails to Trails Conservancy. Enjoy snacks and cold drinks, pick up Dane County and Fitchburg bicycle maps and safety information, and discuss all kinds of biking in and around Fitchburg. Learn more about Bike Fitchburg and our local advocacy for everyone who rides or walks.

The Velo UnderRound is a two-level interchange among five regional trails, serving Fitchburg, Madison, Verona, and locations throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Water, rest rooms, air pump, and repair stand with tools are nearby at Fitchburg’s Dawley Bike Hub. Epic mountain biking is adjacent at the Dane County Seminole Mountain Bike Park and just south on the Military Ridge State Trail at Fitchburg’s Quarry Ridge Recreation Area.

