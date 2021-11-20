media release: Demand justice. Take action. Defend trans lives.

3-5pm, Saturday, November 20, state Capitol, State Street Entrance

Wear masks, bring signs!

In the midst of a wave of racist and transphobic violence against the transgender and gender-expansive violence, we must stand for justice. Three trans youth activists from across Wisconsin are organizing the 2021 WI Rally for the Trans Day of Remembrance.

Centering community care, the event demands systemic change to end the violence. During the first portion, attendees will participate in a traditional rally before transitioning to a vigil to honor lost community members.

Speakers and performers include the amazing Elle Halo, SunShine Raynebow, Ryan Young, and Osha Towers. Don’t miss their wonderful words and drag performances!

ASL translation, seating and front-row space for wheelchairs, and a trauma support via WCASA will be provided.