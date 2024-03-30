Trans Day of Visibility Pop-Up Market
Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to join a beautiful group of makers, artists, and vendors for a pop up market at Giant Jones Brewing Company for Trans Day of Visibility! Join us to be in community and support trans businesses!
Featuring: The Big Gay Market, Transpainter, Red Clover Tattoo Collective, LumaHollow, Sturgeon Designs, Trans Medical Mutual Aid and hosts Giant Jones.
See you there!
LGBT
Art Exhibits & Events