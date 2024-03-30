Trans Day of Visibility Pop-Up Market

to

Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to join a beautiful group of makers, artists, and vendors for a pop up market at Giant Jones Brewing Company for Trans Day of Visibility! Join us to be in community and support trans businesses!  

Featuring: The Big Gay Market, Transpainter, Red Clover Tattoo Collective, LumaHollow, Sturgeon Designs, Trans Medical Mutual Aid and hosts Giant Jones.

See you there!

Info

Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
LGBT
Art Exhibits & Events
608-620-5172
to
Google Calendar - Trans Day of Visibility Pop-Up Market - 2024-03-30 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Trans Day of Visibility Pop-Up Market - 2024-03-30 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Trans Day of Visibility Pop-Up Market - 2024-03-30 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Trans Day of Visibility Pop-Up Market - 2024-03-30 16:00:00 ical