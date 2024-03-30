Trans Day of Visibility Pop-Up Market

press release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to join a beautiful group of makers, artists, and vendors for a pop up market at Giant Jones Brewing Company for Trans Day of Visibility! Join us to be in community and support trans businesses!

Featuring: The Big Gay Market, Transpainter, Red Clover Tattoo Collective, LumaHollow, Sturgeon Designs, Trans Medical Mutual Aid and hosts Giant Jones.

See you there!