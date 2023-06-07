Trans Flag Raising
Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The city of Madison will be raising the trans flag for the first time at the Madison Municipal Building, followed by remarks from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Madison’s first openly gay Mayor, and Alder Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, Madison’s first openly trans alder.
