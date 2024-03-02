Trans Zine Workshop

media release: Learn how to make an 8-page zine, and join together with other members of the trans community to make your own. Supplies will be provided, so just bring yourself!

Send any questions to etaxman@wisc.edu

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space. We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.