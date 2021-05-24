"Transaster" + "Make a Wish"

press release: On Tuesday, May 24, from 12:00pm – 1:00 pm, Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) will host a film screening in the State Capitol and invites the public to attend. Films screened will be Transaster, written by Daniel Ratcliff, and Make a Wish, written by Elijah Edwards. Both films were produced with the assistance of the Children’s Film Academy of Madison (CFAM).

Where: Wisconsin State Capitol – Room 412 East – 2 East Main Street, Madison, WI 53703

Senator Agard shared the following statement prior to the film screening, “I’m excited to provide my colleagues and the community with an opportunity to appreciate the creative talents of Elijah and Daniel. It is important to me that we continue to lift up youth voices and make Wisconsin a more inclusive state that celebrates all individuals.”