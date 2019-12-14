Transformation Celebration

Buy Tickets

Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: December 14, 2019, 5:30 - 11:00 PM, GoodmanCommunity Center Brassworks

MOSES Annual Gala & Awards Ceremony: Transformation Celebration

Join MOSES, Madison's Criminal Justice Reform organization, to honor & celebrate three amazing recipients of the 2019 MOSES Transformation Award.

People, Families, Communities, Systems & Lives

5:30 -7:00 pm | Mingling & heavy hors d’oeuvres & refreshments.

7:00 pm | Program honoring Transformation Awardees

8:00 pm | Music & dancing with Motown Classics by DJ Lady L from Souls

Sessions on WORT 89.9 FM. Radio broadcast every Saturday from 8:00-10:00 am–a favorite o people who are incarcerated!

Emcee: Carmella Glenn, Just Bakery, one of last year’s honorees.

Tickets are $65.00 each & will be available to purchase at mosesmadison.orgon November 1st.

Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-509-7433
