Transformational Justice Campaign Launch

press release: Join WISDOM, EXPO (Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing), and FREE for a day of action and convening as they start the morning with public presentations featuring remarks by Rev. Marian Boyle-Rohloff, Eugene Crisler-El, Jerome Dillard, Tamra Oman and others on Solitary Confinement, TAD, Old Law Parole and Post Release Issues. They will also spend some time dropping lit off at the legislative offices and the Governor's office. Lunch will be at Grace Episcopal Church: 116 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 and then they will move into the Transformational Justice Convening at 1pm. Full schedule coming soon.