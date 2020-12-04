ONLINE: Transforming

View on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCK5kmfPyaTXm9JpTEHNGQEQ

press release: Transforming" is a livestream showcase featuring dance videos and an interactive Q&A with Breakthrough Dance Company members. Viewers can submit their questions for our live Q&A either during the event or in advance by contacting us at breakthroughdc@gmail.com.

Breakthrough Dance Company is an open-style dance company located in Madison, Wisconsin. We welcome adults of all experience levels and backgrounds. Our goal is to develop as dancers, grow as choreographers, and connect with the community. This year, we have continued to meet as a company through a mix of virtual and outdoor rehearsals.

"Transforming" is a free event, but we are asking for your financial support of our local performing arts company if you are able and moved to donate. In addition, a portion of our proceeds from this event will go to Feeding America, an organization dedicated to addressing hunger throughout the United States.

Date/Time: December 4, 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Venue: This is a virtual event and will be streamed to our YouTube channel.

