Transit Equity Day Action

media release: February 4 is transit advocate Rosa Parks' birthday. On this day, transit advocates across the country raise up local transit systems and inequities in transportation. We also take the time to thank transit workers. For several years, Four Lakes Group members and other activists in Madison have used this day to say "Thank you" at Madison Metro's transfer stations. This year, we will meet at the Northside Transfer station at 10 AM on Saturday Feb 4th. Bring a hand made sign and dress warmly!

Signup Instructions: For more information, you can contact Erik Pettersen at erik.pettersen14@gmail.com.