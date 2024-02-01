Online
Transit to Trails for All
mediarelease: As part of Transit Equity Days, which honors Rosa Parks' birthday, Sierra Club - Wisconsin Chapter and Sierra Club - Coulee Region Group are co-hosting an online event about Transit to Trails, a campaign to connect people to green spaces via public transit.
This online event will feature examples of how activists and planners are trying to connect people to green spaces via transit, including stories from right here in Wisconsin and lessons learned from the national campaign.
