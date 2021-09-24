RSVP for Transition Through Life’s Stages

media release: Families of individuals with special needs require planning and care. Come learn the importance of looking ahead and planning for the future.

Speakers:

Debby Deutsch, Patient Care Partners

Dan Purtell, Wilson Law Group

Bob Johnston, Special Needs Planning, LLC

September 28, 2021, 6:30-8 pm, Vintage Brewing Company, 674 S. Whitney Way. RSVP by 9/24 @ 5pm…(608) 445-5431

