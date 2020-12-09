ONLINE: Transitions Program Graduation

press release: Literacy Network is proud to announce that we will be celebrating the first graduation of the Transitions ESL Program on December 9 at 6:00 PM. The graduates’ success would not be the same without your support and we would like to invite you to be a part of this important event.

This will be an online ceremony that will be broadcasted on Facebook live for community members to celebrate these students’ milestone in their careers alongside their families, friends, and staff who supported them.

We hope you can join us!