ONLINE: Transportation for America: Driving Down Emissions

media release: 1000 Friends of Wisconsin is offering a webinar series this winter. The webinar topics cover a broad range of issues including transportation, land use, legislation, placemaking and more. We will soon post the entire series on our website, in our e-news and on facebook. These webinars will not just provide information but also offer ideas and resources for taking action. All webinars run from noon - 1:15 CST. They are free of charge but registration is required.

February 15, 2022 - Beth Osbourne, Transportation For America - Driving Down Emissions and how it is impacted by the infrastructure bill

Beth Osborne is the Director of Transportation for America, a national nonprofit made up of local, regional and state transportation leaders committed to a transportation system that connects people to jobs and essential services by all modes of travel no matter their financial means or physical ability.

Beth will be sharing the findings from Transportation for America’s “Driving Down Emissions” report and the barriers to a more just and equitable society. Highlights include getting onerous government regulations out of the way of providing more homes where people naturally drive less, making safety the top priority for street design to encourage more short trips, and instituting GHG reduction and less driving as goals of the transportation system.

To register: https://us06web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZckf- ytqzMvH9RwBD6ssZLu09nYaucRoV-m