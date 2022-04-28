press release: April 28, 2022, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Central – Transportation & Innovation Expo, Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin

Register now for the Transportation & Innovation Expo April 28 in Madison! Our sustainable transportation, infrastructure, technology and fleet vehicle conference & expo is the must-attend event of the year.

Attend breakout sessions to hear from industry experts how sustainable transportation choices can reduce emissions and improve your bottom line.

*JUST ADDED* Check out our agenda and see all we have to offer including our breakout session topics & check out our scheduled speakers! More being added soon!

Learn about the latest transportation technologies

Check out a variety of sustainable vehicles & pieces of equipment in the 70,000+-square-foot exhibit hall. Access to the expo hall only is free and open to the public throughout the day. There is no need to register in advance for free expo hall access.

Get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle during the ride and drive. Ride & drive access is free and open to the public. There is no need to register in advance for free ride and drive access.

Join us for a networking reception in the Expo Hall Wednesday evening, included with your registration! Additional details coming soon!

Our last Transportation & Innovation Expo was the largest one-day sustainable transportation event in Wisconsin, with more than 300 sustainable transportation stakeholders from Washington D.C. to California participating, more than 50 exhibitors in the 70,000-square foot expo hall, more than 60 vehicles and pieces of equipment on display and 30 industry experts speaking during breakout sessions. This is a must-attend event. Secure your space now!

The event is FREE for fleet managers, but registration IS required.