media release: Learn how to get around the city with help from Metro Transit! Whether you're looking to navigate the bus system or find alternative options, these helpful information sessions led by Metro employees will connect you to the services that are right for you. Several sessions are planned in library locations between January and March 2024.

Transportation Options with Metro Transit

Metro employees will talk about different options for getting around the city, including buses, BCycles, bikes, and more. They will spend time talking about paratransit, a shared ride service for that uses a variety of companies and vehicles to respond to individual ride requests. Paratransit is an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) service for individuals with disabilities who cannot use Metro’s accessible fixed-route bus service. Metro employees will be available for one-on-one conversations in English and Spanish.

No registration required; all are welcome.