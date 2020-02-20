× Expand Trapper Schoepp

press release: February 20, 8 pm (doors at 7) Trapper Schoepp Band, suggested donation $10

I've been seeing Trapper Schoepp play shows since he was in his teens, and I've always been impressed with his catchy tunes and infectious enthusiasm. 2019 saw the release of the excellent Primetime Illusion, produced by Pat Sansone (Wilco, Autumn Defense) and featuring a Bob Dylan co-write(!). He's played the basement a couple times as a duo with his brother Tanner, but this will be his first headlining full band show, and it is going to be epic.

Reservations are required in advance for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room available you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Court and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways. https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.