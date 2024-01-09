Trash and Recycling Collection Suspended

media release: Due to the significant winter storm due to hit Madison, trash and recycling collection will be suspended for Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The drop-off sites will also be closed on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

No makeup date for the suspended collection has been determined at this time.

Some forecast models show potential for additional significant weather events later this week.

Additional Streets Division service disruptions may be possible should these storms arrive. Residents are encouraged to stay alert for potential service changes in the days ahead.

The Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Rd and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will be closed Tuesday, January 9, 2024 due to the severe weather.

Drop-off sites are closed on Wednesdays, so both sites will also be closed on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The Olin Avenue drop-off site closed in November 2023 for the entire winter season. The Olin site will not reopen as a drop-off site again until April 2024.