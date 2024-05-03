media release: Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge, 5565 Tancho Drive Madison, WI, will be hosting their annual Trash & Treasure Sale, bake sale, and raffle basket event on Friday May 3rd from 9:00am – 3:00pm.

A variety of gently-used household goods, small furniture, decorative items, jewelry, artwork, and glassware will be for sale. In addition, there will be a bake sale, raffle baskets, and the Prairie Stitchers will have sewn items for sale.

Funds raised at this event will go to support the Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge Resident Association Fund.

Public is welcome to attend this event.