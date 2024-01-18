Travel Photography: Beyond the Postcard

media release: This talk by Deborah Loeb Bohren is designed for photographers who want to hone their travel photographer’s “eye” and create truly unique images that go beyond simply capturing what lies in front of their lens. With an emphasis on intentional camera movement (ICM), multiple exposure and thinking of your camera as a paintbrush with a little post-processing thrown in, learn about the approaches, techniques and apps that will allow you to capture the essence of a place, not just a picture of a place. No matter what camera you use — from full frame DLSRs to APS-C mirrorless cameras and yes, even smart phones — begin the journey to transform your images from travel photography to travel art.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

This presentation will be via Zoom only. Please do not come to the PhotoMidwest Studio; no one will be there!

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.