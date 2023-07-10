Traveling to Costa Rica: Insider Tips

media release: Interested in taking a trip to Costa Rica ~ with your family, group of friends, or as a chaperone for a student group? Former Madison residents Sara Bembenek and Johel Saborio want to share their insights on finding hidden gems and off-the-beaten path locations in this awesome country. The couple moved their family there three years ago and have been exploring it ever since. They'll provide ideas for spots to visit, transportation, times to visit, and answer any travel questions you have. Questions? Sara can be reached at goticocostarica@gmail.com or www.goticocr.com.

Free & open to the public