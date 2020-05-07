ONLINE: Travels and Traditions of Sandhill Cranes

press release: Join International Crane Foundation for our fifth webinar with Gary Ivey, research associate – Pacific Flyway Program, on Thursday, May 7, at 11 a.m. Central time.

Gary will talk about the various groups and subspecies of glorious Sandhill Cranes that share this planet with us. He will talk about their history and persecution during American settlement, their recovery, their distribution across the world, breeding, migration and wintering ecology. In addition, he will share specifics about populations using the Pacific Flyway. Mark your calendars now to join us, to hear Gary tell delightful crane stories.

Registration required.