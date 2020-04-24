Lynyrd Skynyrd, Travis Tritt

× Expand Doltyn Snedden Lynyrd Skynyrd (standing left to right): Keith Christopher, Carol Chase, Michael Cartellone, Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Dale Krantz Rossington, Mark 'Sparky' Martejka, Peter Keys; (seated): Gary Rossington.

press release: In 2018 Southern Rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd announced, after a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold, they would embark on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the career-concluding farewell tour has logged over 100 stops in the U.S. and internationally over the last two years with Scotland’s The Herald calling the band, “still free as a bird, forty years later.”

"We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we've ever visited around the world one last time and even some places we haven’t, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation," said the band’s lead singer Johnny Van Zant. "We are getting close!"

True to their word and faithful to their loyal fans, the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour continues in 2020. The farewell tour will continue to take the band across the country and around the globe in 2020 giving fans one last unforgettable night of classic American Rock-and-Roll. The Southern Rockers will be joined for select dates by special guests including Eli Young Band and Travis Tritt.

The tour derives its name from their song "The Last of the Street Survivors" and the band’s fifth studio album Street Survivors that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA and includes the Platinum-certified single “What’s Your Name.” International dates will be announced soon.

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for generations of fans, as Lynyrd Skynyrd has been touring consistently since the 90s. The band, that USA Today called the “whiskey-soaked genre's most popular and influential crew,” is ready to rock one last time. The farewell tour will take original member Gary Rossington joined by Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase across the country over the next year.

The legendary rockers are best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song “Free Bird,” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence.” With everlasting hits such as “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got that Right,” and more, it is easy to see why Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.

Original members Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns, Allen Collins, Gary Rossington, and Larry Junstrom formed the band in 1964, originally known as My Backyard, the band changed to its famous name in the early 1970s, and became popular in the Jacksonville, Florida, area, where the original members were from. They signed with Sounds of the South Records in 1972, and released their self-titled disc the following year. The album that featured “Free Bird,” arguably the most-recognized single in the Southern Rock genre, has sold more than 2 million units since its release. Later down the road the band recorded iconic tracks “Sweet Home Alabama” and “What’s Your Name.”

The band’s story took a tragic turn in October 1977 when a plane crash took the lives of Van Zant, Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, and several of their road crew. The band took a decade-long hiatus before reuniting for a tour and live album, Southern by the Grace of God. Since then, the band has toured and recorded extensively, with their most recent release being Last Of A Dyin’ Breed. The band’s current line-up includes original member Rossington, Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.