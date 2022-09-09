Treatment, New Rocket Union, JF Zastrow

media release:

TREATMENT (MSN)

“A collective of creatives with nothing to prove but the power of the groove. Just some good old rocknroll played with soul, yuh dig?”

https://treatmentofmadison.bandcamp.com

NEW ROCKET UNION (MPLS):

“Minneapolis garage punk duo deliver hooks that get stuck in your head for days. Their high-energy live set can go head-on with bands twice their size.”

https://newrocketunion1.bandcamp.com

JF ZASTROW (MSN):

"Zastrow is a Madison, WI based folk-punk singer, songwriter, and gentleman. Armed with an acoustic guitar, kick drum, and a floor tambourine to stomp on, JF mixes gritty folk, punk, alt-rock, and blues to create brutally honest songs that will get your feet tappin' and your heart dancin'.“

https://jfzastrow.bandcamp.com

21+

FREE (but $5 suggested donation to bands is encouraged and greatly appreciated!!)