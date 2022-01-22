Treaty of the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Anniversary Celebration
Capitol Square 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Sat. Jan. 22, Noon State St. Corner, WI State Capitol. Celebration of the 1st Anniversary of the Treaty of the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons! We will also be protesting the stationing of F-35 Nuclear Bombers at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, which is illegal under this treaty. We join anti-nuclear activists across the country and throughout the world on Jan. 22nd For more info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/
