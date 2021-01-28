ONLINE: Tree Appreciation

media release: Join 1000 Friends of Wisconsin and Dr. Bruce Allison for the first webinar in our "Leafing Out" Webinar Series. Dr. Allison is a nationally renowned presenter and urban forestry expert, and he will kick-off our webinar series by sharing why trees have such a fascinating story. Learn about their unique connection to humans, and understand why they're an important component to a healthy planet.

The webinar is free and open to the public. Recordings will be posted on our social media platforms following the event.