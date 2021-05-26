press release: Tree Carving Tour and information for wood carvers and other interested folks with Artist David Carlson. This will be a visit to the tree and a walkabout on the grounds for ideas.

See: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1468380859914667

For more information, please e-mail David Carlson at djcarlson30@gmail.com

Please send an e-mail to programs@farleycenter.org if you plan on attending.

Artist statement:

Greetings Artists,

I have begun to receive seed catalogues, so we know spring is on its way. My thoughts return to the Farley Center Tree Carving project. This is one of many things that Covid-19 has put on hold. The good news is that we can begin to work towards resuming.

I would like to invite you to consider what you might want to contribute to the project. Remember that the theme is “Rooted in the Land.” This will also be the theme of the 2021 land art exhibition this year.

Simply contact me with what you would like to do. The tree is divided by vine carvings into “panels” of various sizes. You can select one of those to carve, paint, or attach objects that are environmentally friendly and that fit the theme. The challenge is to create with materials that are weather resistant.

I will, when things warm up this spring, be refreshing things and then I will be working on a carving on one of the panels modeled after the oak tree we so often gather around at the center. There are lots of other ideas related to the land, such as farming, bees and bee keeping, wildlife, birds, native flowers and much more.