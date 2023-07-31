RSVP for Tremendous Trees

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Tuesday, August 8, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Learning Together: Tremendous Trees

We will share stories and create nature art and crafts. This class is for preschool-age children and their adult caregivers. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Fee: $20 per family/group of up to four people. Register by July 31. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Environment, Kids & Family
608-263-7888
