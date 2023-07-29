Trends in Art Education

There's nothing more joyous and exuberant than “Young at Art,” a recurring showcase featuring the inventive talents of Madison Metropolitan School District student artists starting in kindergarten all the way through senior year in high school. Various media, including drawing, painting, photography, collage, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, fiber, found objects, and mixed-media art, will make you remember when you too created as if there were no rules. An opening reception is Sunday, March 19, from 1-2:30 p.m.; regular gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

media release: State Street Gallery • March 18, 2023 – August 6, 2023. Exhibition Celebration Sunday, March 19, 2023 • 1–2:30 PM.

After a hiatus after the pandemic, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is excited to announce the return of Young at Art.

As part of a long-standing collaboration with the Fine Arts Department of the Madison Metropolitan School District, works of art created by students are displayed in the museum, offering student artists from kindergarten through 12th grade the opportunity to see their work in the galleries.

Each of Madison’s public school art teachers is invited to submit up to three works of art for the exhibition; a wide array of techniques, subject matter, and mediums are represented, including drawing, painting, photography, collage, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, fiber, found objects, and multi-media art.

Not only is Young at Art a showcase to the creative potential and possibilities of youth, but the exhibition also highlights the high caliber of art instruction in Madison’s public schools and the dedication of Madison’s school teachers.

Join us on July 29 for a talk in the State Street Gallery, using the student artwork on display in Young at Art as a springboard to discuss current trends in fine arts education in schools.

Mary Hoefferle, who will lead the talk, has been the undergraduate art education program director at the University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2014. She advises art education majors, teaches art education courses, supervises student teachers, regularly collaborates with K-12 art cooperating teachers, and provides professional development and curriculum writing support for in-service art educators around the state.

Hoefferle’s talk is set for 1-2 PM in the State Street Gallery. This event is free and open to the public.