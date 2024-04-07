media release: "Musical Vienna: Trevor Stephenson Plays Mozart"

April 7, 2024 3:00–5:00

A musical soirée featuring performance and discussion of the music of Mozart, Beethoven, and Schubert. Trevor will play his 18th century style Viennese fortepiano, the type of instrument on which these composers all performed. Luscious refreshments will be served! Tickets $35. To register, email cheryllm@fusmadison.org.