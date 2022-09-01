7:30 pm on 9/1 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 9/2-3, Comedy on State. $30.

media release: Trevor Wallace is a 29 year old stand up comedian, writer & actor. He can be seen just about everywhere on the internet and has collectively built a digital thumbprint of over 1 Billion views across his social media channels. Wallace has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, Barstool Sports, E! News, The L.A. Times, The New York Times, Ad Age, Business Insider, Men’s Health, Buzzfeed, and Complex to name a few. Wallace has worked with prestigious brands such as, Chipotle, Natural Light, BruMate, SeatGeek, G FUEL, OnePlus, Bumble, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Snickers, Monster Energy & many more. He has also toured the U.S. performing at colleges and comedy clubs including two sold out nights at The Gramercy Theatre in New York as a part of the New York Comedy Festival. In April of 2020, He was voted as a finalist for “Best in Comedy” at the Shorty Awards.