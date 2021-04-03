ONLINE: Tribute to Anne Feeney

media release: Sat. April 3 2:00 pm CST Online Tribute to Legendary Folksinger, Anne Feeney! Radical folksinger and grassroots activist, Anne Feeney, passed away from complications of COVID on Feb. 3. She came to perform in Wisconsin many many times, often in conjunction with events hosted by the Madison Earth Day to May Day Coalition. Ten years ago she came back to support the Wisconsin Uprising and played in the occupied state Capitol even though she was recovering from cancer treatment at the time. A solidarity remembrance of Anne Feeney was compile d by WORT 89.9 FM – Madison Community Radio - and can be found here: https://www.wortfm.org/ beloved-labor-singer-activist- anne-feeney-passes/ You can join the online tribute in honor of Anne Feeney's amazing music legacy through this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ anne-feeney-memorial-tickets- 143872782365

Learn more about this memorial event for Anne Feeney and register here: https://annefeeney.com/memorial/​

This online celebration of the life and legacy of Anne Feeney takes place in two parts:

1. The memorial and music event begins at 3pm EST / 12pm PST on April 3, 2021, and will be livestreamed directly from this Facebook Event Page. (Just click "Join Event" once the even has begun. The livestream begins no later than 2:45pm EST / 11:45am PST ).

2. Starting at roughly 4:30pm EST / 1:30pm PST, a participatory “reception” with breakout rooms for sharing memories and song to celebrate Anne will begin. You must register using the link above to participate in Part #2.

https://annefeeney.com/memorial/

Learn more about Anne Feeney's legacy in the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/08/obituaries/anne-feeney-dead-coronavirus.html