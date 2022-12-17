Tricia Alexander & Alpha Stewart Jr., Jim Gary

media release: Please call 920-563-9391 to reserve seats and indicate whether or not you are likely to eat here this evening.

37th Annual Trishmas Concert

TRICIA ALEXANDER (vocalist, harmonica player, percussionist, rhythm guitarist, and performance poet) with Alpha Stewart, Jr.

Decking the halls with songs and laughter in this family-appropriate concert that features some seasonal favorites, some singing along and of course, Tricia’s fabulously funny Trishmas Carols (a continually growing collection of unique and humorous arrangements that celebrate the season with a little blues . a little jazz and a little folk.

Joy-filled, uplifting and inspiring are just some of the words used to describe Tricia Alexander’s music and performance . . . Accompanied by her longtime partner in musical magic, Alpha Stewart, Jr. (percussionist of wonder and light).

Singer songwriter Jim Gary will start the evening off by sharing a few of his seasonal gems.