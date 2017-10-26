Trick or TrEAT Halloween Bash

press release:

The River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Rd.,7-9pm on October 26

Live Music by Hue. Ale Asylum Beer. Costumes Encouraged. A Halloween fundraiser for River Food Pantry. $15 Advance/$20 at Door.

Long Description: Help us scare up some funds for The River Food Pantry! Join Madison Magnet and Rotary After Hours for a spooky night of food, beer, and live music! Hue - a super fun cover band - will be jamming out with us all night as we show our support for the fight against hunger.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Food is included and your first beer is free! Please bring cash for any additional beverages - all beer is generously provided by Ale Asylum.

This Halloween event is sure to be a spooky celebration of The River Food Pantry and all the good work they do in the community, so get your tickets today! Costumes are encouraged and remember, all proceeds go directly to The River Food Pantry.

Visit us on Facebook or Eventbrite for advance ticket sales.