Trick or Treat with the Bats of Wisconsin

press release:

Come help the WI DNR monitor bats at Upham Woods!!

How many bat species live in WI?

Why are bats important to the ecosystem?

What is Upham Woods? What do we do here?

On October 28th Upham Woods will host a public day featuring our fascinating BATS presentation and a night hike where we will use our Anabat bat detector to help the WI DNR Monitor bat populations. This event will showcase for the community the type of programming we have available at Upham Woods, give us a chance to explore the Upham Woods campus, and use the Anabat echolocation detector to find some bat friends just in time for Halloween! We will have trick or treating stations set up by our bat houses and bat themed games! Folks of all ages are encouraged to attend!

Costumes are encouraged but please wear clothing appropriate for hiking (pants/closed toed shoes/coats if the weather is cold).

RSVP: Taylor Drogemuller (tdrogemuller@wisc.edu)

Where: Upham Woods N194 County Rd N, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

When: October 28th 6PM-8PM

If you have questions please email Taylor at tdrogemuller@wisc.edu or call 608-254-6461 and ask for Taylor

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/400743690635032/

https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/uphamwoods/