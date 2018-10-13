Trick or Trot

press release: It's a family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular! Are you a fabulous unicorn or a fierce cat? You decide! All registrants 4+ will receive a themed t-shirts and matching swag. Trick or treat through the Bay Creek Neighborhood and Quann Park with your team of awesome GSAFE-supporting superheroes! Join the GSAFE family for this fun 5K to help create safe schools for LGBTQ+ youth across Wisconsin.

Race begins at 1:00 PM (Registration opens at 11:30 AM), Sunday, October 13, 2018, at Franklin Elementary School, 305 W Lakeside St, Madison, WI 53715

REGISTER HERE: https://runsignup.com/ gsafe

PRICE: Registration is $25 through Aug. 31. Cost increases to $35 between Sept. 1 and Sept. 23. Beginning Sept. 24 price increases to $45 per person.