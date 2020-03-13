press release: Triflemore is a transatlantic folk duo, including one from small-town America and the other from the northernmost islands of Scotland, creating progressive folk with flavors of vintage British Isles folk baroque and Celtic. Analog singer-songwriters dedicated to crafting a crisp, elegant interpretation of lo-fi simplicity, they present their own contemplative poetry and melodies, whilst giving a nod to more formal, traditional folk stylings.

From the first line of poetry written, melody sewn together, all the way to exploring new spaces to share words and notes, they savor the creation of connection.

Influences: José González, Nick Drake, Sandy Denny, Máire Brennan, Karen Matheson, Tony McManus, Bon Iver, Antoine Dufour

House concerts are casual, intimate, solo or small ensemble musical performances that take place right in the River Arts on Water Gallery. No tickets are required, but a $5-$10 donation at the door is appreciated. All proceeds benefit River Arts Inc. programs.