media release: The Trippers are dedicated to providing enjoyable musical entertainment for seniors and local communities, and they look forward to interacting with their audiences. The Trippers offer a large variety of music including folk, bluegrass, old country and gospel.

Folklore Village's Senior Outreach Concerts are free events sponsored by the United Fund of Iowa County and Crestridge Assisted Living. All are welcome to our Senior Outreach events, from recently retired folks, to people living in care homes, to folks living at home and looking for fun and accessible activities.