Edgewater Hotel - Boathouse 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Fun, general knowledge trivia with musical clues! Hosted by www.wipremiertrivia.com at 7:00pm every Monday night at The Boathouse right on Lake Mendota!

Trivia host Kevin (co-host of the Madison-based podcast Fast Food Film Friends hosts a raucous game of trivia with fun musical clues, tricks, tomfoolery, and most likely public shaming for the really bad answers. What else could be better on a Monday night?

Edgewater Hotel - Boathouse 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-535-8232
