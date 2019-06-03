press release: Fun, general knowledge trivia with musical clues! Hosted by www.wipremiertrivia.com at 7:00pm every Monday night at The Boathouse right on Lake Mendota!

Trivia host Kevin (co-host of the Madison-based podcast Fast Food Film Friends hosts a raucous game of trivia with fun musical clues, tricks, tomfoolery, and most likely public shaming for the really bad answers. What else could be better on a Monday night?