Trivia
Brass Ring, The 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:Contact Free “Hybrid” Trivia Show at the Brass Ring and Online every Wednesday & Thursday at 7 pm. Want to Play? send your interest date to: trivia@thebrassringmadison.com. We are doing hybrid shows where you can compete online or at the Brass Ring. Broadcasting online at twitch.tv/brassringlarry! Send an email to trivia@thebrassringmadison.com and we will send you your own text channel to answer and compete. Come in and play from the patio or your own private corner of our large space.