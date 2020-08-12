press release:Contact Free “Hybrid” Trivia Show at the Brass Ring and Online every Wednesday & Thursday at 7 pm. Want to Play? send your interest date to: trivia@thebrassringmadison.com. We are doing hybrid shows where you can compete online or at the Brass Ring. Broadcasting online at twitch.tv/brassringlarry! Send an email to trivia@thebrassringmadison.com and we will send you your own text channel to answer and compete. Come in and play from the patio or your own private corner of our large space.

Click Here for your Own Scoresheet to Play Along!