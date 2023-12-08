Trivia
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: As the days get colder, our movie list gets longer. Think you know your winter movies? Put on your ugly sweaters, grab a beer and some pizza, and join us to test your knowledge of cold, snow, and winter themed movies!
Join Delta Beer Lab and Premier Trivia for a night of Winter Movie themed trivia in the brewery! Free to play; prizes to the top three teams.
Info
Recreation