press release: Trivia Night! Friends of the New Glarus Public Library Trivia Night is on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club, W4764 Edelweiss Road, New Glarus.

SILENT AUCTION TOO! Many fun, donated items to bid on and win!

Doors open at 5:30p.m. Silent Auction bidding starts at 5:30p.m. Trivia starts at 7:00p.m.

Trophies and accolades awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place trivia teams.

You can register your trivia team at the New Glarus Public Library or at the door. The fee to play trivia is $10 per person or $75 for a table of eight. If you have any questions, please call the New Glarus Public Library at 608-527-2003.

All proceeds support the Friends of the New Glarus Public Library, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.