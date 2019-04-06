press release: The Rio Area Library Friends (RALF) will be hosting a Trivia Night on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Rio High School Commons, 411 Church Street, Rio. Doors open at 6 pm and the games will run from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Form a six-person team and register at the special rate of $50/team or come on your own and we’ll find you a team. If you sign up ahead of time at the library, price of admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 11-18 (10 and under are free). Prices at the door are $1 more per person. This is a family-friendly event with questions for all ages including movie bonus questions (watch the original “Ghostbusters” to prepare). There will be a grand prize and light refreshments will be provided (donations appreciated). All funds raised will be used to support the library. Contact the Rio Community Library, 324 W. Lyons Street, Rio, 920-992-3206, if you have any questions or to register. Info also available on the RALF Facebook page. Come join the fun!