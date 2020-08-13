ONLINE: Trivia Night

media release: Test your knowledge and give back to your community! The Next Rising Stars of Second Harvest (NRSSH) is hosting a trivia night to raise funds and fight hunger. Brought to you by Ice Entertainment and Events - this digital trivia game will allow your team participate in trivia on Facebook Live and send in your answers via text. DJ Jimmy will be our emcee for the evening.

A $20 donation is suggested and information on how to give will be shared during trivia.

Please register at the ticket link and further instructions will be emailed to the team captains.

