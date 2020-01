press release: Trivia night fundraiser hosted by Century 21 Affiliated-Stoughon, to benefit Stoughton VFW Post 328.

6:00pm-10:00pm, 2/29/2020, Stoughton VFW, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton, WI 53589

$80 per team (6-10 people per team) 16 Team Limit for Event. Must pre-register by 2/28/2020