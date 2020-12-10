ONLINE: Trivia Night

press release: Looking for an evening of virtual fun in support of Housing Justice in Wisconsin? This year, the Tenant Resource Center taking advantage of the lack of in-person events to bring people together in a virtual setting to play team trivia!

Undoubtedly, you’ve seen media coverage of the tsunami of evictions that is primed to wash through the nation come January 2021. All of us here at Tenant Resource Center are working day and night doing all we can to keep people safe-at-home. In the first 10 months of 2020, we’ve taken over 70,000 calls about tenant-landlord rights, requests for rental assistance, the eviction process, and how to navigate housing law. For comparison, in our 40-year history, we’ve served a little over 350,000 clients. To say that our team is tired would be an understatement but the truth is there is no time to rest and we need your help to keep on fighting for Housing Justice.

We’ve exhausted nearly all of our funds assisting over 16,000 individuals in the last 8 months and we have thousands of more requests totaling millions of dollars in additional assistance that is needed. In 12 short weeks, this summer we disbursed nearly 10 million dollars of rental assistance - effectively preventing 1000s of eviction filings while educating tenants and landlords about their rights and responsibilities! What we know at this point, is that the expiration of the CDC moratorium (Dec 31st) will result in tens of thousands of Dane County residents facing eviction. We also know that this crisis is different from the past housing crisis’. There is a significant shortage of affordable housing, our service industry workers are disproportionately people of color and were well underpaid before COVID19, but now are being forced to face the world without employment, and many are being locked out of benefits or federal assistance. All around us tent cities are popping up and more and more people are asking for donations at most major intersections. Families who have never faced homelessness before are being pushed out of their homes and those who have experienced homelessness are being pushed out even faster. It is all traumatizing, to say the least, and it will have lasting negative impacts for decades on children and adults alike. Now is the time to come together to mitigate this crisis to the very best of our ability.

