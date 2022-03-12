Trivia Night

media release: All proceeds will benefit Post #328 supported veteran programs. The cost of the event is $100 per team, and will be held Saturday, March 12 at Stoughton VFW Post #328 (200 Veterans Rd, Stoughton, WI 53589). Doors open at 6:00pm; please arrive no later than 6:45pm to receive your team table assignment.

Trivia will begin promptly at 7:00pm. Food will be available for purchase from 6:00pm-9:00pm and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar throughout the night. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. We will also have a 50/50 raffle! Come out, test your knowledge, have some beverages and support the local men and women who have given so much of themselves for us!

You MUST pre-register your team of 6-10 people as tables/teams are limited (Maximum of 16 teams).

Hosted by Stoughton Century 21 Affiliated – 608.873.1626 – adminstoughton@c21affiliated.com

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1311456745984141